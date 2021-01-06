Mickey Walker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Racer Mickey Walker has Died .

Mickey Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Brett “The Jet” Wilson Racing 6 hrs · With the blessing of the Walker Family. We changed numbers for the chili bowl and Brett will be honoring and remembering Mickey Walker and Carrying the Walker Racing #2. Words cant explain how heartbroken and saddened we are. Prayers go out to the entire family.

Source: (20+) Brett “The Jet” Wilson Racing – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Mickey Walker Racing wrote

It is with a very sad, heavy, broken heart I post this. Our racer has gone to be with the Lord early this morning. I can speak on behalf of the family when we say thank you for all the calls, texts, messages, food, and visits. We just ask that you lift us up in prayer over anything. We are mourning deeply and, honestly, still in shock. We know our Mickey has won the best, biggest race that anyone could. When you think of number 2, please just say a prayer for us. He loved every single one of his fans. He loved his team. He loved his dad. Where you saw Kenneth, you saw Mickey. Especially at the track. Thank you again, and once again, please just shoot a prayer up for us when he crosses your mind.

#GoMickeyGo

#alwaysmy#1 -Ky

#BringEmHome

#UseYourHead

#YouGotThisMeatHead

#YourRace

#2always

