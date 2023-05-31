“Micro twist natural hair extension tutorial”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Micro Twists with Extensions on Natural Hair

Micro Twists on Natural Hair using Extension: A Tutorial

Micro twists are a great protective style for natural hair. They are low maintenance, easy to style, and can last for several weeks. Adding extensions to the micro twists can give your hair extra length and volume. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of doing micro twists on natural hair using extensions.

What You Will Need

Natural hair

Hair extensions (optional)

Wide-tooth comb

Rat-tail comb

Hair clips

Moisturizer

Gel or edge control

Butterfly clamps

Hair ties

Crochet needle

Scissors

Step-by-Step Tutorial

Step 1: Wash and Condition your Hair

Start by washing and conditioning your hair. Apply a deep conditioner and let it sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing it out. This will help to moisturize and detangle your hair.

Step 2: Detangle your Hair

Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair from the ends to the roots. Make sure to remove any tangles and knots in your hair. This will help to prevent breakage and make it easier to section your hair.

Step 3: Section your Hair

Use a rat-tail comb to section your hair into small parts. Take your time with this step to ensure that each section is the same size. Use hair clips to hold each section in place.

Step 4: Add Extensions (Optional)

If you want to add extensions to your micro twists, now is the time to do it. Take a small section of your hair and attach the extension using a crochet needle. Make sure to secure the extension tightly to prevent it from falling out.

Step 5: Twist your Hair

Apply a moisturizer to each section of your hair. Use a gel or edge control to smooth your edges and prevent frizz. Take two strands of hair and twist them together from the roots to the ends. Make sure to twist tightly to prevent the twists from unraveling. Use butterfly clamps to hold the ends in place.

Step 6: Repeat the Process

Repeat the twisting process on each section of your hair. Take your time with this step to ensure that each twist is neat and uniform. Use hair ties to secure the twists at the roots.

Step 7: Set your Hair

Once you have twisted all of your hair, set it by sitting under a hooded dryer or leaving it to air dry overnight. Make sure to cover your hair with a satin bonnet or scarf to prevent frizz.

Step 8: Take Down your Twists

After your twists have dried, carefully take them down. Use a little bit of oil or butter to unravel the twists and separate them gently. Do not use a comb or brush to detangle your hair.

Step 9: Style your Hair

You can style your hair in any way you like. You can wear your hair down or put it up in a bun or ponytail. You can also add accessories like hair clips or headbands.

Conclusion

Micro twists are a great protective style for natural hair. Adding extensions to the micro twists can give your hair extra length and volume. Follow this tutorial to achieve a neat and uniform micro twist hairstyle using extensions.

Source Link :Tutorial on how to do Micro twist on natural hair using extension /

Micro Twist Tutorial with Extensions Step-by-Step Guide to Micro Twists with Natural Hair Extensions Creating Micro Twists on Natural Hair with Extensions Tutorial How to Achieve Micro Twists with Extensions on Natural Hair Extension Micro Twist Tutorial for Natural Hair