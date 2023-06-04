“Microfiber bed sheets” : Amazon Basics Queen Microfiber Bed Sheet Set – Soft, Lightweight, and Easy to Care for with Deep Pockets in Dark Gray Solid Color

Queen Size Dark Gray Solid Amazon Basics 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set with 14-Inch Deep Pockets, Made of Lightweight, Super Soft, and Easy-to-Care-for Microfiber Material



Price: $27.48

(as of Jun 04,2023 13:33:10 UTC – Details)





Amazon has been dominating the online shopping market for years, and it’s no surprise that they have started their own brand of products, including bedding. One of their most popular products is the Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set. This imported bed sheet set is perfect for those who are looking for a comfortable and durable bedding solution.

The Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. The flat sheet measures 90 x 102 inches, while the fitted sheet measures 60 x 80 x 14 inches, making it a perfect fit for most mattresses up to a 16-inch depth. The all-around elastic on the fitted sheet ensures that it stays snug and secure on the mattress, preventing any wrinkles or slippage during the night.

One of the best things about this bed sheet set is the material used to make it. The Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set is made of super soft and durable polyester microfiber. The 85 GSM fabric is perfect for all-season comfort, making it suitable for both hot and cold weather. It’s also resistant to wrinkles and fading, which means that it will look and feel great even after multiple washes.

Taking care of your bedding is essential, and this bed sheet set makes it easy. It’s machine washable, and you can use warm water and tumble dry on low heat. There’s no need to use bleach, which is excellent for the environment and your skin. The Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set is also made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, which is an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

In conclusion, the Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set is an excellent investment if you’re looking for a comfortable and durable bedding solution. It’s perfect for those who want a snug and secure fit for their mattress, and the super soft and durable polyester microfiber fabric is perfect for all-season comfort. The fact that it’s easy to care for and made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory makes it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious. So, if you’re in the market for a new bed sheet set, give the Amazon Brand Queen Bed Sheet Set a try. You won’t be disappointed.

