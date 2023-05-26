“micronutrient deficiencies in Indian women”: Common Health Issues Faced by Indian Women Due to Micronutrient Deficiencies

Many Indian Women Suffer from Micronutrient Deficiencies

India is a country that is blessed with a rich and diverse food culture. However, despite having access to a variety of foods, many women in India suffer from micronutrient deficiencies. These deficiencies can lead to several health issues and pregnancy complications. According to surveys, Indian women are deficient in micronutrients such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, and many others.

Why Do Indian Women Suffer from Micronutrient Deficiencies?

There are several reasons why Indian women suffer from micronutrient deficiencies. Some of the primary reasons include:

Dietary habits: Many Indian women follow a vegetarian or vegan diet that is often deficient in essential micronutrients. Additionally, due to poverty and lack of access to healthy foods, women from lower socio-economic backgrounds may not be able to consume a balanced diet.

Poor absorption: Some women may have a medical condition that prevents them from absorbing nutrients from their food properly. For example, women with celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease may have trouble absorbing nutrients.

Pregnancy: During pregnancy, women require higher levels of certain micronutrients such as folic acid, iron, and calcium. If a woman's diet is not sufficient to meet these increased requirements, she may develop micronutrient deficiencies.

Lack of exposure to sunlight: Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. However, many Indian women do not get enough exposure to sunlight, which is necessary for the body to produce vitamin D.

The Consequences of Micronutrient Deficiencies in Indian Women

Micronutrient deficiencies can have several adverse effects on the health of Indian women. Some of the consequences of these deficiencies include:

Anemia: Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies in Indian women. Anemia can cause fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath.

Bone health: Calcium and vitamin D deficiencies can lead to weak bones and an increased risk of fractures.

Pregnancy complications: Micronutrient deficiencies during pregnancy can lead to premature birth, low birth weight, and other complications.

Immune system: Micronutrient deficiencies can weaken the immune system, making women more susceptible to infections and diseases.

Mental health: Micronutrient deficiencies can also affect mental health and lead to depression and anxiety.

Supplements Can Help Women Meet Their Micronutrient Requirements

If your diet is not healthy enough to meet your daily nutritional requirements, you may need to take supplements. Supplements can help you meet your daily requirements for essential vitamins and minerals. However, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements.

There are several types of supplements available for women, including:

Multivitamins: Multivitamins contain a combination of essential vitamins and minerals that can help women meet their daily requirements.

Folic acid: Folic acid is essential for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. It can help prevent birth defects in the baby.

Calcium: Calcium supplements can help women meet their daily requirements and prevent bone loss.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D supplements can help women who are not getting enough sunlight to meet their daily requirements.

Conclusion

Micronutrient deficiencies are a significant health concern for many Indian women. These deficiencies can lead to several health issues and pregnancy complications. To prevent micronutrient deficiencies, women should consume a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods. However, if your diet is not sufficient to meet your daily requirements, supplements can help you meet your essential vitamin and mineral needs. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine which supplements are appropriate for you.

Top 4 health problems experienced by Indian women due to micronutrient deficiencies:

1. Anemia

2. Osteoporosis

3. Hypothyroidism

4. Depression and anxiety

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Symptoms of micronutrient deficiencies in Indian women and top 4 health problems they experience/