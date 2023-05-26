“micronutrient deficiencies in Indian women”: Top 4 Health Issues Experienced by Indian Women Due to Micronutrient Deficiencies and their Symptoms

Micronutrient Deficiencies: The Top Health Concerns for Indian Women

Micronutrients are essential vitamins and minerals required by our body in small amounts. These nutrients play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Deficiency in any of these nutrients can lead to severe and life-threatening health problems. Micronutrient deficiencies are prevalent, especially among women who believe that their daily diet can meet their micronutrient requirements. However, some common nutrient deficiencies affect most people, such as Vitamin D, B12, A, iron, and calcium.

At a recent event organized by Haleon, a multinational consumer healthcare company, the findings of a survey by KANTAR were presented to highlight the main nutrition-led health problems that Indian women face. The survey reached out to more than 1200 female respondents from key metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) to study their nutrition needs across life stages from 2- 65 years.

On average, women experience three health concerns simultaneously. The top four health concerns among Indian women include low immunity, low energy, bone and joint health, and digestive health. Other health issues that are higher among women than men include weight management, healthy appearance, sleeplessness, and diabetes. Many of these health problems are preventable through nutrition education, consumption of a healthy diet, as well as food fortification and supplementation, where necessary.

Micronutrients contribute to overall health, and deficiency can lead to various symptoms. Dr. Rishma Dhillon Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist at Lilavati, Jaslok and Hinduja Healthcare Hospital, Mumbai, and Past President-Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), shared the many milder symptoms of micronutrient deficiencies that one should be aware of, including fatigue, weakness, lack of energy, lack of concentration, falling sick all the time, being more prone to diseases, breathlessness after climbing a flight of stairs, anemia (when blood doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells), fracture your arm or head after a small fall, hair fall, looking pale, and being colorblind (vitamin A deficiency).

Micronutrient deficiencies are also linked to poor pregnancy outcomes. “If a pregnant woman is low on folic acid, she can have a baby with severe defects in their body, like the absence of a skull sometimes or spinal cord defects, etc.,” Dr. Pai added.

However, people should consult their doctor before using supplements as there have been several case studies in which individuals become unwell due to over-supplementation. In most cases, people consume supplements without consulting their doctor. “We prefer that a doctor guides you as to what you particularly require. At every stage of your life, there are different requirements. Like if a girl is menstruating, she is losing a lot of blood, so she needs more iron maybe. But when you are older, you stop bleeding, but your requirement for calcium increases because your bones are becoming very weak,” Dr. Pai concluded.

In conclusion, micronutrient deficiencies are prevalent among Indian women, and it is crucial to address these deficiencies to maintain overall health and well-being. People should consult their doctor before taking supplements to avoid over-supplementation and its adverse effects. A balanced and healthy diet, nutrition education, and food fortification and supplementation, where necessary, can prevent and address micronutrient deficiencies.

