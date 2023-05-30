“Microsoft Edge Shortcut Fix”: 5 Solutions to Resolve the Recurring Microsoft Edge Shortcut on Desktop

How to Stop Edge from Creating a Desktop Shortcut on Windows 11

While Microsoft is doing a tremendous amount of work on Edge, it’s also true that the company has been equally optimistic in its approach to getting users to switch to Edge. In the recent saga that Microsoft is Microsoft, users report that the Edge browser shortcut keeps appearing on the desktop on Windows 11. No matter how many times you remove it, the Edge shortcut keeps reappearing after a new Windows or Edge update. So if you are also facing the same problem, follow our guide below and learn how to stop Edge from creating a desktop shortcut on Windows 11.

Use Registry Editor to prevent Edge from creating a shortcut on Windows 11

We have mentioned two registration methods to prevent Edge from creating shortcut on Windows 11 desktop. The first method is simple and requires creating a registry file, while the other requires you to manually change the values ​​in the registry editor. You can choose the method you like as it will give you the same results. So let’s see how it works:

Using a registry file

Don’t worry if the Microsoft Edge shortcut keeps appearing on the desktop. First, open a Notepad file or right-click on the desktop and select New -> Text Document. Next, paste the following content into the Notepad file.

Windows registry editor version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoftEdgeUpdate]“CreateDesktopShortcutDefault”=dword:00000000 “RemoveDesktopShortcutDefault”=dword:00000001 Now click on “File” in the top menu and select “Save As”. Next, in the drop-down menu, change “Save As” to “All Files” and rename the file to “edge.reg”. You can choose any name but make sure to append .reg. Now, for convenience, save the file to the desktop. After creating the registry (.reg) file to disable Edge shortcut on Windows 11 desktop, double click it to add the registry values. Select “Yes” when the pop-up appears. Now the Microsoft Edge shortcut will be removed from the desktop and prevent Edge from creating a new desktop shortcut on Windows 11. If you don’t see the changes, restart your PC.

Using the manual method

Press the Windows key once and search for “Registry”. Now open the registry editor. Now paste the following path in the registry address bar and press Enter. This will take you straight to the Microsoft key.

ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoft Then right-click on “Microsoft” and select “New -> Key”. Rename the key to EdgeUpdate. Now open “EdgeUpdate”, right-click in the empty space and select “New -> DWORD (32-bit) Value”. Rename it to CreateDesktopShortcutDefault and set the value data to “0”. Similarly, create another DWORD (32-bit) Value and change the name to RemoveDesktopShortcutDefault. Change the value data to “1”. Now close the registry editor and restart your PC. The Edge shortcut should be removed from the Windows 11 desktop and it will prevent a new shortcut from being created. If you want to undo the changes made to the registry, right-click on “EdgeUpdate” and delete it. You’re done.

Disable Microsoft Edge from running during startup

In addition to the above method, you can also disable Microsoft Edge from running during startup. This ensures that Edge-related services are not running after login, preventing Microsoft Edge from creating a desktop shortcut. Here’s how to do it.

Press Windows 11 keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + Shift + Esc” to open Task Manager on Windows 11. Then go to the “Startup Apps” section in the left menu. Select “msedge.exe” here and click on “Disable” at the top right. Repeat this step for other Edge-related tasks in this list.

Remove Microsoft Edge as the default browser

Keeping Microsoft Edge as the default browser gives it several system privileges, allowing it to run many background tasks and services. This will allow Microsoft Edge to add a new shortcut to your desktop again. Therefore, it is better to remove Edge as the default browser and switch to another capable Windows browser.

Press “Windows + I” to open Windows settings. Here, go to the “Apps” section in the left sidebar and open “Default apps” in the right pane. Here look for the program you want to set as default browser and open it. For example, here I will set Chrome as the default browser. Now click “Set default” on the top right and you’re done. For detailed instructions, see our guide on how to change the default browser in Windows 11.

Stop Edge-related scheduled tasks

Microsoft Edge runs many of the scheduled tasks after you sign in to check for updates and other tasks. This will also add a new Edge shortcut to the desktop. So, to avoid any attempt to run Edge in the background, you need to disable the scheduled tasks. Follow the steps below.

Press the Windows key once and type “Task Scheduler”. Now open “Task Scheduler” from the search result. Next, expand the “Task Scheduler (local)” menu in the top left corner and then go to “Task Scheduler Library”. Right click on “MicrosoftEdgeUpdateTaskMachineCore” in the middle and disable it immediately. Also disable “MicrosoftEdgeUpdateTaskMachineUA”. This ensures that no scheduled tasks are running in the background to update Edge or its services.

Change the Microsoft Edge Group Policy

To prevent Microsoft Edge from running on its own, we can also use Group Policy. It sets rules that programs and system components must follow. Here are the steps you need to follow.

First, press the Windows key once and search for “gpedit”. Now open “Edit Group Policy”. Next, expand the left menu: Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components. Now expand “Windows Components” further and switch to “Microsoft Edge”. Once here, on the right side look for “Allow Microsoft Edge to prelaunch at Windows startup when the system is idle and every time Microsoft Edge is closed”. Double click to open it. Here, select “Disabled” and click Apply -> OK. Similarly, search for “Allow Microsoft Edge to launch and load Start and New Tab pages on Windows startup and each time Microsoft Edge is closed”. Disable it in the same way. You’re done. Now Edge won’t run in the background even if it’s closed, and no new shortcut will be added to the desktop.

Prevent Microsoft Edge from creating a desktop shortcut

So if the Edge browser shortcut is still showing on the desktop, this is how you can prevent it from triggering the action. Basically we disabled the action via the registry itself, so no service or scheduled task can run and create the Edge shortcut on the desktop. Anyway, that’s all from us. If you want to try the new split screen feature in Microsoft Edge, follow our linked guide. And to further customize Edge for a cleaner browsing experience, check out our list of top Microsoft Edge tips and tricks. Finally, if you have any questions, please let us know in the comments below.

Microsoft Edge Desktop shortcut Windows 10 Browser Troubleshooting

News Source : thptvinhthang.edu.vn

Source Link :Microsoft Edge Shortcut Keeps Appearing on Desktop; 5 Ways to Fix the Issue/