Microsoft Teams Sign In Issue.: Resolving the Issue of Microsoft Teams Continuously Prompting for Sign In on Windows

How to Fix Microsoft Teams Sign-In Issue

Microsoft Teams is a great messaging program that helps teams collaborate and communicate efficiently. However, it can run into occasional glitches that may cause it to repeatedly ask you to sign in. If you’re having this issue, don’t worry. Here are some troubleshooting tips to help you fix it.

1. Update Microsoft Teams

If you’re running an old version of Microsoft Teams, you should install any available updates to stop it from asking you to sign in. To do this, launch the app, open the three-dot menu next to your profile icon, go to Settings, and click About Teams. Microsoft Teams will check for any available updates and install them if available. Alternatively, you can update Windows apps through the Microsoft Store.

2. Use Microsoft Teams Online

If updating the app didn’t stop Microsoft Teams from asking you to sign in, there’s an easy alternative for you. Use Microsoft Teams online. Go to the Microsoft Teams website, and sign in using your credentials. This way, you can still access your teams and join meetings while you figure out how to fix the desktop app. You can even join a Microsoft Teams meeting on your smartphone.

3. Clear the Microsoft Teams Cache

Microsoft Teams stores cache to load faster and improve the overall user experience. However, if the app collected too much cache, or the cache somehow got corrupted, Teams will stop working properly. This might include Microsoft Teams crashing, taking a lot of your system resources, or repeatedly asking you to sign in. To fix it, you should delete the Microsoft Teams cache. Press Win + R to bring up a Run dialog, type &appdata% and click Ok. In the File Explorer window, head to Microsoft > Teams. Select all folders and permanently delete them. Restart Microsoft Teams and check if the issue is now solved. You may notice a decline in the app’s performance, but there’s no reason to worry. The app is now rebuilding its cache which shouldn’t take too long.

4. Remove the App’s Credentials

Windows Credential Manager stores your credentials for faster access. But if something’s wrong with how it manages Teams credentials, you might run into the sign-in issue. In this case, you should remove the app’s credentials. Press Windows key + R to bring up a Run dialog, type control /name Microsoft.CredentialManager and press Enter. In the Credential Manager window, select Windows Credentials. From Generic Credentials, click the Microsoft Teams credentials, and select Remove.

5. Try Some Generic Fixes for Windows Apps

There are some generic fixes for all Windows apps that may also fix Microsoft Teams when it pesters you to sign in. These include:

Restart the App: Microsoft Teams could ask you to sign in due to a temporary app glitch. In this case, the first thing you should try is to restart the app.

Repair Microsoft Teams: You can have Windows repair the app for you whenever you run into a problem.

Reinstall Microsoft Teams: If Teams is still bugging you with signing in after going through the above fixes, it’s time to reinstall the app. Uninstall the app, then reinstall it through the Microsoft Store. Also, there are more free Microsoft Store apps that are worth a try.

Fix Microsoft Teams Sign-In Issue

Hopefully, one or more of the above fixes helped you stop Microsoft Teams from asking you to sign in. If you’re in a hurry, you could switch to a different device and use Microsoft Teams online. If you have a meeting scheduled for today, make sure you keep it short and productive.

Microsoft Teams login loop Troubleshooting Microsoft Teams sign-in issues Clearing Microsoft Teams cache on Windows Updating Microsoft Teams app on Windows Checking Microsoft Teams account credentials

News Source : MUO

Source Link :How to Fix Microsoft Teams When It Keeps Asking You to Sign In on Windows/