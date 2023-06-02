“microwave cooking recipes”: “Learn to Cook Roast Chicken, Pizzas, and Banoffee Pie from Scratch in the Microwave with a Cooking Expert”

Microwave cooking is often associated with reheating leftovers or cooking frozen peas, but it’s a versatile kitchen appliance that can be used to make delicious meals from scratch. Justine Pattison, a food expert, has written a book called Ping! which features cost-effective, energy-efficient, and tasty recipes that can all be made in the microwave. The book is perfect for anyone who wants to save time, energy, and money while still enjoying home-cooked meals.

Ping! includes recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even desserts. Here are some of the recipes featured in the book:

Microwave pizza: This super-fast and convenient recipe uses pitta bread as the base for the pizza. Simply spread tomato puree on the pitta bread and add your favorite toppings such as salami, mushrooms, olives, and cheese. Cook in the microwave for 50-60 seconds, and enjoy a delicious pizza that’s ready in no time.

Breakfast muffins: These light and fluffy muffins are perfect for breakfast or a mid-morning snack. They’re made with butter, sugar, egg, Greek-style yogurt, self-raising flour, baking powder, cinnamon, granola, and fresh blueberries. Simply mix the ingredients, divide the batter between four ramekins, and cook in the microwave for 3 minutes 30 seconds.

Roast chicken in 40 minutes: Yes, you can even cook a whole chicken in the microwave! This succulent rotisserie-style chicken is cooked in around 40 minutes and is perfect served hot with gravy and all the trimmings, or cold for salads and sandwiches. The chicken is seasoned with paprika, chicken stock cube, parsley, thyme, and pepper.

Creamy pasta with peas and lemon: This pasta dish is cooked in the microwave using just-boiled water from a kettle. The penne pasta is cooked with frozen peas, olive oil, full-fat soft cheese, and lemon zest. Simply mix the ingredients, cook in the microwave for 12-14 minutes, and enjoy a creamy and flavorful pasta dish.

Ping! is a great book for anyone who wants to get more creative with their microwave cooking. The recipes are easy to follow, and the ingredients are easy to find and affordable. Justine Pattison’s book proves that microwave cooking can be just as delicious and satisfying as traditional cooking methods. So why not give it a try and see what tasty meals you can create in your microwave?

News Source : Natasha Harding

Source Link :I’m a cooking expert and here’s how to make roast chicken, pizzas & banoffee pie from scratch in the microwave/