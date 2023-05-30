microwave egg recipe: After a TikTok microwave egg recipe caused her facial skin to peel, a mother issues a cautionary message.

Stay Ahead of the Trend in Fashion and Beyond with Our Free Weekly Lifestyle Edit Newsletter

A warning has been issued against cooking eggs in a microwave after a viral TikTok “hack” left a mother’s skin peeling from her face. Shafia Bashir, 37, followed a recipe that her ex-mother-in-law had taught her for making a poached egg in a microwave. She poured boiling water into a mug, added the egg, and microwaved it for a couple of minutes until it was cooked. However, when she put a cold spoon on the egg, it exploded, scalding the right side of her face. Bashir has warned others against attempting the dish, which has become popular on TikTok. The British Medical Journal has previously called for clear warnings about the dangers of microwaving eggs.

Cooking shelled eggs in a microwave is dangerous because the casing holds in heat. Once you have removed the egg from the microwave, it will carry on cooking itself, and any disruption can cause an explosion. Similar dangers can apply when cooking sunny side up or poached eggs in the microwave. Despite the potential risks, people are still looking for ways to save time with everyday tasks, and these cooking hacks have proved popular on social media sites like TikTok.

However, it is crucial to understand that not all “hacks” are safe, and it is essential to be mindful of the potential risks involved in trying them out. It is always best to stick to tried and tested methods when cooking, especially when it comes to potentially dangerous cooking techniques.

News Source : Douglas Whitbread

Source Link :Mother issues warning after viral TikTok microwave egg recipe left skin peeling from her face/