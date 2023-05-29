microwave-friendly Oreo Fudge recipe: Make Three-Ingredient Oreo Fudge Using Your Microwave

Monday Dessert Situation Has Been Taken Care Of and How!

Are you a fan of fudge? Then you’re in for a treat because this recipe is not only creamy and chocolaty, but it’s also incredibly easy to make with only three ingredients. All you need is condensed milk, white chocolate, and Oreos.

After a long and tiring Monday, this dessert can instantly lift your mood. Plus, it’s perfect for when friends or family come over for a gathering.

Two Tips to Make Your Fudge Even Better:

If you have mango compote at home, add a dollop over the fudge and enjoy.

If you have vanilla ice cream, go for more than one scoop and dig in.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your ingredients ready and let’s start making some delicious fudge!

Ingredients:

1 can of condensed milk (14 oz)

2 cups of white chocolate chips

1 package of Oreos (crushed)

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, add the condensed milk and white chocolate chips. Microwave the mixture for 1 minute and stir well. Microwave for an additional 30 seconds and stir again. Add the crushed Oreos to the mixture and stir well. Pour the mixture into a square dish lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until firm. Cut into squares and serve.

There you have it – a simple and delicious dessert that can turn any Monday around. Enjoy!

