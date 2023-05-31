midcap stock growth: 5 Midcap Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Rapid Growth in 2023

Mid-cap stocks, as the name suggests, are companies that are sandwiched between large-cap and small-cap stocks. They are considered to be the perfect balance between growth and stability. Large-cap stocks are well-established and offer steady returns over a long horizon, while small-cap stocks offer quick and exponential returns due to their high growth potential. Mid-cap stocks offer investors the best of both worlds. In this article, we will discuss the top five fastest-growing mid-cap stocks in the market right now.

KPIT Technologies

KPIT Technologies is a global software solutions company that is helping the automobile industry progress towards an autonomous, clean, smart, and connected future. It is the only embedded software company with deep domain expertise across CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified) domains. It offers software IP, software integration, feature development, and verification and validation services to global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and tier-I suppliers. The company works with leaders in the automotive and mobility industry such as BMW, GM, Renault, Honda, and Hyundai. It has a worldwide footprint with a direct presence in Germany, America, China, Korea, and Japan.

Being a technology-intensive company, KPIT invests heavily in research and development (R&D) and innovates continuously. It has also developed a cloud-based test automation platform for end-to-end integrated testing, which OEMs use across large programs. Currently, the company has 51 patents, of which six were granted in the financial year 2023. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years on the back of growing demand for electric vehicles (EV) and increasing investment in R&D by OEMs. With increased demand, KPIT Technologies plans to address its clients’ problems by developing innovative technological solutions.

In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%, led by new deal wins across all geographies. It has also won several long-term deals to develop software for its top clients. Its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 38.1%, driven by operational efficiency and cost optimization measures. Return rations have also remained strong with return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) coming in at 21.4% and 28.2%, respectively. To add to this, the company is a consistent dividend payer. Ever since its listing in 2019, the company has maintained a dividend payout of around 30%.

Going forward, the company’s expansion plans and growing demand for EVs and autonomous vehicles will drive its revenue and profit growth.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered automotive systems and components. It has a diversified product portfolio which is primarily divided into driveline parts and motors segments. Under driveline parts, the company manufactures differential assemblies and precision-forged differential bevel gears. The motors segment includes conventional micro-hybrid motors and EV traction motors. Sona Comstar designs its products across all vehicle categories, but with the EV revolution picking up pace, the company has ventured into electric and hybrid categories as well.

The company has ten manufacturing facilities and eight warehouses in India, China, the USA, Belgium, and Mexico. Its client base includes reputed automotive companies such as Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Maruti Suzuki, Volvo, and Mahindra Electric. In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 28%, driven by a healthy order book. The net profit has grown at a CAGR of 36.5% due to the increasing contribution of high-margin EV-related products. Its RoE and RoCE currently stands at 18.1% and 22.1%, respectively. Moreover, the company became debt-free by the end of 2022.

Sona Comstar’s order book grew by 37% in the financial year 2023. By the end of FY23, its order book stood at ₹215 billion (bn), out of which 77% is from the EV segment. Sona Comstar designs one-of-a-kind high-power-density EV systems and manufactures EV traction motors. It also manufactures fuel-saving motors for hybrid passenger vehicles. This has led to several deal wins, including one from a European passenger vehicle maker to supply final drive differential assemblies for their upcoming EV models. It also received 42 EV programs across 26 different customers by the end of March 2023.

The company added seven new customers and four new products, mostly in the EV space, in the financial year 2023. This has deepened its presence in the EV segment. Given the growing popularity of EVs, the company has announced its strategy to capture this demand. It plans to widen its EV product portfolio across personal and commercial vehicles. In line with this goal, Sona Comstar has announced a capex of ₹9-10 bn to be spent over the next two years focusing on light passenger and light commercial vehicles and electric buses.

Going forward, high demand for EVs, the company’s growing order book, and new product launches will drive its revenue and profit growth in the medium term.

PI Industries

PI Industries is a leading player in the agrochemical space. The company is engaged in manufacturing insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and speciality products, which are widely used in farms across the globe. With a presence in the agrochemical space for over five decades, PI Industries has emerged as a leading producer of generic molecules such as profenofos, ethion, and phorate in India. It also forayed into the pharma business and successfully developed a Covid-19 drug intermediate.

The company has a global presence in over 30 countries, with a physical presence in India, Japan, China, and Germany. It has four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which have five formulation facilities, and 13 multi-product plants. The company also has an extensive distribution network with 10,000 active dealers/distributors and more than 100 thousand retailers spread across the country. It maintains a strong research presence through its R&D facility in Udaipur, where it has a dedicated team of over 500+ researchers and scientists.

This helped the company launch four new products in the financial year 2023. It plans to launch five more products in FY24 and also has over 40 products at different stages of development. The company is also in the process of expanding the depth of offerings in new market segments such as Taurus, a revolutionary nematicide, and Tomatough, a unique biological product. To cater to the growing demand for agrochemicals, PI Industries is focusing on scaling up the capacities of existing products. For this, the company spent ₹3.3 bn in financial year 2023 and plans to spend another ₹4 bn in the next year.

All these efforts have led to a healthy financial performance. The revenue has grown at a CAGR of 18.6%, driven by new product launches. The net profit has grown at a CAGR of 18.1% during the same time. Despite investing heavily in capex, the company remains debt-free and has a healthy interest coverage ratio of 52.6x.

Given the growing demand for agricultural inputs, growing population, the company’s robust product pipeline, and capex investments, PI Industries is poised for growth in the medium term.

Polycab India

Polycab India is one of the largest manufacturers of cables, wires, and allied products. It also forayed into fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) such as fans, switches, LED lights, solar inverters, and pumps. Polycab India has 25 manufacturing facilities spread over seven locations in India. It has a strong distribution network of over 4,600 distributors covering over 200 thousand retail outlets in India. Apart from a strong domestic presence, Polycab India also exports to over 60 countries.

In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 13%, driven by volume growth in the cables and FMEG segment. The company’s market share has improved from 18% in the financial year 2019 to 24% in 2023. The net profit has grown at a CAGR of 25.2% during the same period. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2x and a healthy interest coverage ratio of 30x.

Polycab India is focusing on expanding its product portfolio and increasing its market share in the FMEG segment. It has a strong R&D team that is continuously working on developing new products. The company spent ₹2.5 bn in capex in the financial year 2023 and plans to spend another ₹3 bn in the next year.

With the Indian economy bouncing back and the government’s focus on infrastructure development, Polycab India is well-positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in the medium term.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) is a part of the Murugappa Group and is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. The company provides vehicle finance, home loans, small business loans, and other loans to customers in both rural and urban areas. CIFC also offers wealth management services to its customers.

In the last five years, CIFC’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 18.5%, driven by strong growth in vehicle finance and home loans. The company’s net profit has grown at a CAGR of 17.4% during the same period. CIFC maintains a healthy balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7x and a strong interest coverage ratio of 3.5x.

CIFC is focusing on expanding its customer base and increasing its market share in the vehicle finance and home loan segments. The company has a strong distribution network with over 1,100 branches and more than 25,000 employees spread across the country. It is also leveraging technology to improve the customer experience and increase its operational efficiency. The company has launched several digital initiatives, such as an online loan application portal and a mobile app for customers.

With the Indian economy expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years and the government’s focus on infrastructure development, CIFC is well-positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities in the medium term.

In conclusion, mid-cap stocks offer investors the perfect balance between growth and stability.

News Source : Equitymaster

Source Link :The Top 5 Fastest Growing Midcap Stocks to Watch Out in 2023/