“Middle Feast Lendal York Review”: Middle Feast in Lendal, York: A Review of My Takeaway Experience

Danny Malin Discovers New Flavours at Middle Feast Lebanese Takeaway in York

Danny Malin, a popular YouTube food reviewer with over 614,000 subscribers, recently visited Middle Feast, a Lebanese takeaway in Lendal, York. Known for their shawarma wraps, Middle Feast came highly recommended by Malin’s followers, and he was excited to try the food.

Trying the Mezze Meal

Upon arriving at Middle Feast, Malin asked the staff for their most popular dish, and they recommended the mezze meal. When the dish arrived, Malin was astounded by the massive plate of Lebanese dishes, which included chicken and lamb shawarma meat, falafel, hummus, kibbeh, stuffed vine leaves, halloumi, rice, thin flatbread, and salad. The meal, along with a bottle of water, only cost £18, which Malin considered a bargain, as the portion was enough to feed three people.

New Flavours and Surprises

During his meal at Middle Feast, Malin tried several new dishes and flavours. He was given ayran, a yogurt drink popular in Turkey, which he described as “weird but very nice.” Malin was initially hesitant about trying the stuffed vine leaves, but he was surprised by the fresh, minty, and fragrant taste. The kibbeh, small, deep-fried, minced meat parcels, were a first-time flavour for Malin, and he praised their aniseed taste and crispy texture.

Malin also enjoyed the hummus and falafel, describing them as “absolutely gorgeous” with a citrus or lemony taste. He praised both the lamb and chicken shawarma meats, enjoying the cinnamon and nutmeg taste of the lamb and the beautiful aroma of the crispy, marinated chicken. Malin complimented the bread as “absolutely gorgeous” and considered the rice good enough to be eaten on its own with the herbs and spices flavouring it.

A Solid 10 Rating

Overall, Malin loved the meal at Middle Feast, and he gave it a “solid 10” rating. As a food reviewer, Malin has gained a large following for his reviews of takeaway food around the UK. He has many fans in York, and several stopped by to say hello and take a photograph as he sat eating outside Middle Feast.

Middle Feast is a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Lebanese food in York. With its affordable prices and massive portions, it’s easy to see why Danny Malin and his followers love this local favourite.

News Source : Emily Horner

Source Link :RateMyTakeaway reviews Middle Feast in Lendal, York/