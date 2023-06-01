“Middle of the Country: Michael Kopech’s Fantasy Baseball Stock is on the Rise!”

Fantasy Baseball Stock Watch – Why White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech is trending in the right direction!

Background

Michael Kopech is a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. He was drafted in the first round by the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and was traded to the White Sox in 2016. Kopech made his MLB debut in 2018 but missed the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery. He opted out of the 2020 season due to personal reasons but has made a strong return in 2021.

Recent Performances

Kopech has been impressive in his limited appearances this season. He has made 11 appearances, including 4 starts, and has a record of 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched. He has also been dominant in his last three starts, allowing only 2 earned runs and striking out 23 batters in 15 innings pitched.

Improved Control

One of the reasons for Kopech’s success this season is his improved control. In his rookie season in 2018, he had a walk rate of 4.3 BB/9. However, this season, he has reduced his walk rate to 2.3 BB/9. He has also increased his strikeout rate from 9.7 K/9 in 2018 to 11.5 K/9 this season. Kopech has been able to locate his fastball and slider more effectively, resulting in more swings and misses.

Increased Velocity

Kopech has always been known for his fastball velocity, but he has taken it to another level this season. His average fastball velocity is 98.7 mph, which is the second-highest among all MLB pitchers. He has also been able to maintain his velocity throughout his starts, which has allowed him to pitch deeper into games.

Future Outlook

Kopech’s recent performances have shown that he has the potential to be a top-tier starting pitcher in the MLB. He has the stuff to dominate hitters with his fastball and slider, and his improved control has made him even more dangerous. The White Sox have been careful with his workload this season, but they may consider increasing his innings as the season progresses. Fantasy baseball owners should monitor Kopech’s workload, but he should be owned in all formats.

Conclusion

Michael Kopech is trending in the right direction, and fantasy baseball owners should take notice. His improved control and increased velocity have made him a dominant force on the mound, and he has the potential to be a top fantasy baseball pitcher. Kopech’s future looks bright, and he should be owned in all fantasy baseball leagues.

