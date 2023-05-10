“Middle school student arrest in Austin” : Student from Austin Middle School taken into custody following classroom incident

Student from Austin Middle School apprehended following classroom altercation

A student from Austin Middle School in Decatur, Alabama, was arrested on Tuesday after falsely claiming to have a gun during class. The student was immediately pulled from the classroom and searched, but did not have a weapon, according to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools. When the student became disorderly, he was arrested for failing to follow the directives of the School Resource Officer. Parents and guardians were quickly notified of the incident and the school resumed normal operations for the day following the guidelines of Decatur City Schools.

News Source : Logan Sparkman

Source Link :Austin Middle School student arrested after incident in class/