“Middle school student arrested Austin” : Student from Austin Middle School apprehended on Tuesday

Student from Austin Middle School arrested on Tuesday

A student at Austin Middle School in Decatur, Alabama was arrested on Tuesday after he made a comment in class that he had a gun. The student was immediately removed from the classroom and searched, but no weapon was found. He was disciplined for his statement, but was eventually arrested when he did not comply with the school resource officer (SRO).

Parents and guardians of students were notified of the incident and classes resumed as normal after the situation was resolved. It is important for schools to take any comments or threats of violence seriously and to ensure the safety of all students and staff members.

News Source : https://www.waff.com

Source Link :Austin Middle School student arrested Tuesday/