Midfield Shooting Leaves One Person Dead in Apparent Drive-By Attack today.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Midfield on Rayfield Drive. The victim, a 29-year-old male, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports suggest that the shooting was a result of a drive-by. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

