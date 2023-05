Police in Midland, Texas have found the remains of Madeline Pantoja, who had been reported missing on May 11, 2023. The police have arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, and charged him with murder in connection with her death. An autopsy will be performed and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja /

News Source : https://www.cbs7.com

1. Midland Police Department

2. Murder investigation

3. Arrest made

4. Madeline Pantoja case

5. Crime news update