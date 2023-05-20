“Midnight gunfire Prairie Grove”: Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Midnight Gunfire in Prairie Grove – The Guardian Obituaries

1. #PrairieGroveShooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Police responded to reports of gunfire and found Cedric King, 40, unresponsive and shot. The gunman fled in a vehicle, which crashed a few blocks away. The suspect, Cecedrice Poole, 39, was caught after attempting to flee on foot. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center while investigations continue.

