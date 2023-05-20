“Midnight gunfire Prairie Grove”: Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Midnight Gunfire in Prairie Grove – The Guardian Obituaries

Posted on May 20, 2023

One person was killed in a shooting in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Police responded to reports of gunfire and found Cedric King, 40, unresponsive and shot. The gunman fled in a vehicle, which crashed a few blocks away. The suspect, Cecedrice Poole, 39, was caught after attempting to flee on foot. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center while investigations continue.

News Source : the guardian obits

