Midtown Shooting Claims the Life of 25-Year-Old Mykai Daniels today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At 7:25 p.m. on June 14th, 2023, multiple calls were made to report a shooting at 3500 E. 27th Pl. Officers promptly responded and discovered four male victims who had been shot. All of them were taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, 25-year-old Mykai Daniels didn’t survive his injuries. The remaining three victims are expected to recover.

According to witnesses, the incident began with an altercation between several individuals, which escalated when one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting. The investigation is still underway, with detectives actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can provide your tip anonymously if you wish to do so.

Midtown shooting Mykai Daniels death Atlanta gun violence Homicide investigation Gun violence prevention

News Source : FOX3 Now

Source Link :25-year-old Mykai Daniels killed following shooting in Midtown/