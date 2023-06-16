Midvale Man Abdulhameed Alzouabi Passes Away in Tragic State Street Accident: Obituary

Abdulhameed Alzouabi Obituary

Abdulhameed Alzouabi, a resident of Midvale, was recently identified as the victim of a fatal car accident on State Street in Salt Lake City. The 27-year-old was driving northbound on State Street when he collided with another vehicle, causing him to lose control of his car and crash into a light pole.

Emergency responders were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Alzouabi passed away from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alzouabi was known for his kind heart and friendly personality. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, who describe him as someone who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He was a hard-working individual who was passionate about his job and always strived to do his best.

The sudden loss of Abdulhameed Alzouabi has left his loved ones devastated. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

