Midwifery. : Honoring the International Day of the Midwife

Join the WHO webinar to celebrate International Day of the Midwife on May 5 from 15:00 – 16.15 CET. The webinar will focus on the work WHO is undertaking to promote and strengthen midwifery through midwifery education and practice.

WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

During the webinar, participants will hear from the WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on supporting midwives and midwifery care around the world. Dr Tedros has been a strong advocate for midwifery and has emphasized the importance of midwives in improving maternal and newborn health outcomes.

WHO Chief Nursing Officer, Dr Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu

Dr Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu, WHO Chief Nursing Officer, will also speak at the webinar and highlight the huge value and importance of trained midwives. Dr Tuipulotu has extensive experience in nursing and midwifery and has worked to improve health systems and access to care in many countries.

Panel of Midwives

In addition to the keynote speakers, a panel of midwives will take questions from the audience. These midwives will share their experiences and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing midwifery today.

International Day of the Midwife is an important opportunity to recognize and celebrate the vital role that midwives play in promoting maternal and newborn health. Midwives provide essential care and support to women and families during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. They play a critical role in preventing maternal and newborn deaths, as well as promoting the health and well-being of mothers and babies.

However, midwifery faces many challenges around the world. These include a shortage of trained midwives, inadequate resources and support, and limited recognition and respect for the profession. The WHO webinar will highlight the efforts being made to address these challenges and strengthen midwifery globally.

If you are interested in midwifery and improving maternal and newborn health, this webinar is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the work being done by WHO and others to support midwives and midwifery care.

