“Mighty Bananas Zelda”: Obtaining Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Get Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you progress through Tears of the Kingdom, Link will have to collect many foods for cooking. Indeed, despite his abilities and status as a hero, sometimes he needs to restore health or get a couple of buffs to become stronger or withstand weather conditions. One such ingredient is Mighty Bananas – a great way to boost Link’s strength. Unfortunately, these fruits only grow in one area of the game, so we are here to help you and tell you how to get Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where To Find Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must travel to the southern part of Hyrule and walk along the coastal areas of the Faron region. Your path lies along the coastal cliffs along the Floria River to the Floria and Rassla lakes. Walking through the tropical thickets, you will notice many low trees with yellow Mighty Bananas fruits.

Although the bright sun shines in your eyes in this area, you can easily spot Mighty Bananas trees. These fruit trees are visible against the background of tall trees; in addition, there are quite a lot of them. And like most other products in Hyrule, you can harvest 3 Mighty Bananas from each tree.

If you need more of these fruits, you can use Compendium. Pick one Mighty Banana, throw it on the ground, and take a photo. This fruit will automatically appear in your Compendium, and you can use the Scanner to highlight all Mighty Bananas in the area around you.

Mighty Bananas Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After collecting some Mighty Bananas, you can eat any of them to restore half of the HP heart, but this is inefficient. On the other hand, like any food in Tears of the Kingdom, Mighty Banana has a special cooked effect.

Firstly, cooked Mighty Banana restores one heart of HP, but you will also get a temporary boost to your Attack Power. Here are some recipes you can cook with Mighty Bananas.

Mighty Simmered Fruit (4:10 minutes Attack Power boost): Put in the pot x5 Mighty Bananas.

Put in the pot x5 Mighty Bananas. Mighty Steamed Fruit (4:10 minutes Attack Power boost): Put in the pot x5 Mighty Bananas and x3 Mighty Thistle.

Now that you know how to get Mighty Bananas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can use them to your advantage and become an even mightier hero!

