Mighty Salim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mighty Salim has Died.

Mighty Salim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

One Man guitarist and Benga Artist Salim Baba Kacy dies one day after celebrating 5th anniversary since demise of his brother Salim Junior. Poleni sana Sarafina Salim

RIP Salim. Posted by Sammy Ondimu Ngare on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Mike Trazer 2h · The Salim family has gone the alot. In 2017 Salim Junior Died, then Msoo Salim died in 2019,then their Niece died in 2020,now Mighty Salim is gone… Lets pray for the Salim Family. May God salvage them.

Source: (20+) Bahati Ni Kwetu Nakuru North | Facebook

Tributes

Annitah Koigi

Mighty God wape amani na pia salim umpe pumziko la amani

Priscilla Wairimu

So sad,Ngai arogithira Kanyundo,gature miaka mingi,he is my favourite of the salims,may the Lord wipe their tears and rebuke the devourer on their behalf.

Machuki Denniley

I have just read how he tried to rwxh out for help but none came through.

Faith Wanjiru

Everyone is posting this guy and the day he was looking for money to do Kidney transplant no one shared the story…Anyway Rest In Peace Baba Kacy

Muthiga Lyz

Lol! After pleading with God in his song not to take him soon….RIP M Salim