Migori County road accident victim : 4-year-old boy killed in road accident in Migori County

Tragedy in Migori as 4-year-old boy killed in road accident involving lorry

A lorry accident in Migori County has resulted in the tragic death of a 4-year-old boy. The incident occurred in Sayote area, Suna West sub county, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and swerved off the road. Sadly, the young boy was hit by the lorry and died instantly, while a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries. According to Elizabeth Wakuloba, the area police commander, the two boys were collecting firewood a short distance from the road when the accident occurred. The vehicle has been towed to the police station for inspection and investigation. Local residents are calling on the authorities to install speed bumps along the Sayote-Omboo route to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

News Source : George Juma

