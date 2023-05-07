migrant center Today : Seven killed in Texas as vehicle plows into crowd outside migrant center | US news

7 Killed in Texas as Vehicle Plows into Crowd outside Migrant Center | Latest US News

Seven people have been killed and at least six others injured after a car intentionally plowed into a crowd outside a shelter serving migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas. The incident occurred four days before the scheduled expiration of Title 42, the Covid-19 era policy that allows border patrol agents to swiftly expel migrants at the US’s southern border. The driver has been arrested and booked on a count of reckless driving, but officers strongly suspect it may have been an intentional act, and more charges are likely to be filed. The surge of Venezuelan migrants through south Texas has occurred over the last two weeks for reasons that remain unclear.

News Source : Maya Yang

Source Link :Seven dead in Texas after car drives into crowd outside migrant center | US news/