“migrant shelter fatalities” Today : Migrant Shelter Tragedy: Driver Runs Over Seven, Leaving Them Dead

Driver Kills Seven in Front of Migrant Shelter in Tragic Accident

A man crashed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least six others. The victims were waiting at a city bus stop on the street next to the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community. The driver has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing. Authorities have yet to release any identifying information about the suspect, but he is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital and is under 24-hour supervision. It is unclear whether the shelter had any relevance to the attack.

