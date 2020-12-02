Miguel Algarin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe has Died

Miguel Algarin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe has Died -.

Miguel Algarin. Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“CantoMundo on Twitter: “We offer our deepest love, thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Miguel Algarin. Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe, his work continues to influence and inspire poets, and artists alike, across the diaspora. ”

