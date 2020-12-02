Miguel Algarin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe has Died -.
Miguel Algarin. Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
“CantoMundo on Twitter: “We offer our deepest love, thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Miguel Algarin. Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe, his work continues to influence and inspire poets, and artists alike, across the diaspora. ”
We offer our deepest love, thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Miguel Algarin. Founder of Nuyorican Poets Cafe, his work continues to influence and inspire poets, and artists alike, across the diaspora. pic.twitter.com/xsifZXj9eX
— CantoMundo (@CantoMundo) December 1, 2020
Tributes
I had a few fun nights enjoying performances @NuyoricanPoets during the years I lived in New York. RIP to the Miguel Algarín. https://t.co/UNh8KJQLk2
— Erika George (@ProfErikaGeorge) December 2, 2020
R.I.P. to the legendary Miguel Algarin, cofounder of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, which was a magical place and an inspiration to me from the moment in 1991 that I first wandered in, just a few blocks from my apartment. pic.twitter.com/eRoFGQHzcS
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) December 2, 2020
