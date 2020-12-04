Miguel Algarín Death -Dead – Obituaries:Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died.

Miguel Algarín has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“EmpoweredPoet on Twitter: “Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died, Barnes & Noble Announces Book of the Year, and More ”

Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died, Barnes & Noble Announces Book of the Year, and More https://t.co/91vhea4wCF — EmpoweredPoet (@EmpoweredPoet) December 4, 2020

Tributes

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to poet&visionary Miguel Algarín, founder of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Miguel was a brilliant poet, an influential professor and leader, and a supportive mentor who inspired and guided generations of artists. pic.twitter.com/oqePfCQ03K — Nuyorican Poets Cafe (@NuyoricanPoets) December 1, 2020