Miguel Algarín Death -Dead – Obituaries:Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died.
Miguel Algarín has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“EmpoweredPoet on Twitter: “Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died, Barnes & Noble Announces Book of the Year, and More ”
Poet and Nuyorican Café Founder Miguel Algarín Has Died, Barnes & Noble Announces Book of the Year, and More https://t.co/91vhea4wCF
— EmpoweredPoet (@EmpoweredPoet) December 4, 2020
Tributes
With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to poet&visionary Miguel Algarín, founder of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Miguel was a brilliant poet, an influential professor and leader, and a supportive mentor who inspired and guided generations of artists. pic.twitter.com/oqePfCQ03K
— Nuyorican Poets Cafe (@NuyoricanPoets) December 1, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.