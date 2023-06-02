“Miguel O’Hara Spider-Verse”: In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, who exactly is Miguel O’Hara?

Who is Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse? | Time

Miguel O’Hara is a character in the upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He is a version of Spider-Man from the year 2099 and was created by writer Peter David and artist Rick Leonardi.

Background

Miguel O’Hara was a geneticist working for the Alchemax corporation in the year 2099. He attempted to recreate the powers of the original Spider-Man, but his experiment went wrong and he was infused with the DNA of a spider. This gave him superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to cling to walls.

Unlike the original Spider-Man, Miguel had retractable talons and enhanced vision. He also had a unique suit that enhanced his abilities and allowed him to fly.

Personality

Miguel O’Hara is known for his strong moral code and sense of justice. He is a hero who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect the innocent and fight for what is right.

He is also a bit of a loner, preferring to work alone rather than with a team. However, he is not above working with others when the situation calls for it.

Role in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

While details about the plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are still scarce, it has been confirmed that Miguel O’Hara will appear in the film. He will likely play a key role in the story, possibly serving as a mentor or ally to the film’s main character, Miles Morales.

It is also possible that Miguel’s appearance in the film will set up a future spin-off or sequel featuring the character.

Legacy

Miguel O’Hara has become a beloved character among Spider-Man fans since his debut in the 1990s. He has appeared in numerous comic book series over the years, including his own ongoing series, Spider-Man 2099.

He has also appeared in various video games, including Spider-Man: Edge of Time and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Conclusion

Miguel O’Hara is a fascinating character with a rich history in the Spider-Man mythos. His appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is sure to generate excitement among fans and could potentially lead to even more appearances in future films and other media.

