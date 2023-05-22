Miguel Ramos : 9-year-old boy dies after falling from Bronx apartment building

9-year-old Miguel Ramos dies after falling from fourth-floor window in the Bronx

A 9-year-old boy has tragically died after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building in the Mount Hope area of the Bronx. The incident was reported to the NYPD when they received a 911 call around 4:11 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the boy unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with falling from a height. The child, identified as Miguel Ramos, was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. This incident comes just a month after a 3-year-old girl fell from the sixth floor of a building in Chelsea and was seriously injured. That apartment reportedly did not have window guards.

News Source : Michael Stallone

