Miguel Ramos : 9-year-old boy falls to death from Bronx window

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) — A 9-year-old boy who died after falling from a fourth-story window in the Bronx has been identified.

Police have stated that Miguel Ramos fell to his death in the Mount Hope section on Mount Hope Place just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, the boy climbed onto an air conditioner, somehow wiggled out of the window, and fell to his death from the apartment.

Neighbors have reported that the police responded quickly, started CPR, and then rushed the boy to the hospital.

“Everybody was screaming. I felt the heart of everybody. Everyone here was screaming,” said Geraldo Montes.

Leonor Castillo, who used to babysit the child, said he needed constant supervision.

“I knew him five days after he was born. He was a sweetheart. This gives me a lot of pain. We would go shopping. We never left him alone,” Castillo said.

A close relative tells Eyewitness News that the child had autism, was non-verbal, and was adopted – and that his adoptive mother embraced how special he was. She loved having to understand his every need without him uttering a word.

The mother also cared for other foster children in her Bronx apartment as well.

“The mother was in bad shape, but we have to wait to see what God does – everyone is united with her,” Montes said.

“She was a real good mother. She really cared about him. Excellent mother,” added Castillo.

Many neighbors commended the mother for her care and describe how she brought the nine-year-old to school every morning.

There are still many lingering questions as to how the fall could have happened.

ALSO READ | Woman reported missing on Mother’s Day found dead in Bayonne

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

*Read Full story :9-year-old boy who died after 4th floor Bronx window fall identified/