Miguel Ramos, victim of accidental fall in Bronx apartment building : 9-year-old Miguel Ramos dies in tragic fall from Bronx apartment window

Tragic Accident Claims Life of 9-Year-Old Miguel Ramos in Bronx Apartment Building Fall

The NYPD has identified the 9-year-old boy who tragically fell to his death from a window in his Bronx apartment building. Officials have confirmed that the incident was an accident. Miguel Ramos had been climbing on a couch inside his apartment, up to the windowsill which held an air conditioning unit, when he lost his balance and fell out of the 4th floor window at around 4:10 p.m on Sunday. He was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on the ground and was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. Police have stated that there was no criminality involved. A neighbor who performed CPR on the child stated that Miguel did not spend much time outside his home and only left for school. This tragedy follows two other incidents where children fell from buildings last month. A 2-year-old girl fell from the 5th floor of a Queens apartment building on April 17, landing on grass and sustaining stable injuries. Earlier that same day, a 3-year-old child was critically injured after falling from a window at the NYCHA Chelsea Houses in Manhattan.

News Source : Amanda Woods

