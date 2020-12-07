Mihăilă Cofar Death -Dead – Obituary : Mihăilă Cofar has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Mihăilă Cofar Death -Dead – Obituary : Mihăilă Cofar has Died .

Mihăilă Cofar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

George Simion @georgesimion I’m saddened by the news that Mihăilă Cofar died a few days ago, aged 73. He was a victim of violence fuelled by ethnic hatred in March 1990 which left him half-paralysed, but he will never be forgotten by us. May God rest his soul in peace.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.