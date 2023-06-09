Mike Batayeh Passes Away at the Age of 52: Breaking Bad Actor Dies

Mike Batayeh Dead: Breaking Bad Actor Dies Aged 52

Actor Mike Batayeh, known for his role as Dennis Markowski in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. The news of his death was confirmed by his family on social media.

Batayeh had a successful career in both film and television, with appearances in popular shows such as Law & Order, 24, and The Mentalist. He also had roles in films such as The Interview and The Visitor.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Batayeh’s talent and kindness. His contribution to the entertainment industry will be greatly missed.

