Mike Benny Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary Prince George radio host passes away has Died.

By | February 12, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Legendary Prince George radio host passes away has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

CKPG News @ckpgnews Legendary Prince George radio host passes away http://dlvr.it/RsZkQs

Tributes 

———————— –
Fraser Rodgers

Only got to meet him a few times but such a nice, genuine person. Just radiated positivity. His voice will be missed.

Cole Waldie
@colewaldiepxp
Mike was and always will be the voice of Prince George radio. When I started as the funchaser at CKPG in the summer of ’19, he was the first one to greet me in the radio studio. Just speaks volumes to the person he was. So sad to hear this news.

