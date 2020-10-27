Mike Brooks Death – Obituary : Who is Mike Brooks from Ncis Los Angeles

Fans of NCIS Los Angeles are still paying tributes to Mike Brooks, a man honored in 2018 NCIS: Los Angeles closing minutes of the episode “Joyride” .

in December 2018 Mike Brooks was honored with a title card at the end of tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles article? CarterMatt has a bit more insight on that within this piece for you.

The closing minutes of the episode “Joyride” tonight paid tribute to Brooks, who worked behind the scenes of the CBS hit as a construction coordinator for more than 200 episodes. This is a time-consuming job that requires a lot of expertise, and it is certainly one of those that often goes unheralded.

2 years ago today we laid you to rest, I hope your at peace our gorgeous boy. Love you forever babe 💙💔💙 Posted by In Memory Of Michael Brooks on Monday, March 9, 2020