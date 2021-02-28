Mike Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Burns has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @MichealMartinTD: Very saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Burns, a giant of broadcasting.

Kind and courteous, his pioneering RTE shows like This Week and the News at One left a lasting legacy.

His analysis of The Troubles and work on UK-Irish relations made a real difference that will endure



