Mike Collins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Collins has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

So saddened to learn about my friend, Mike Collins, who died last night from covid. Mike gave me my first break in… Posted by Ravi Unites on Friday, February 26, 2021 RT @AOPA: AOPA is saddened by the loss of our colleague and good friend, Mike Collins. Mike will be missed by many.

So saddened to learn about my friend, Mike Collins, who died last night from covid. Mike gave me my first break in aviation by telling my story in an article that he wrote as editor of AOPA’s Flight Training magazine (see picture), and then hiring me to write articles on occasion for the magazine. He was one of my favorite people in the aviation industry; a great contributor, educator, and just all-around decent human being. Gone way too soon. RIP my friend.