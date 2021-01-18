Mike Duclos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mike “Duke” Duclos has Died.

Mike “Duke” Duclos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Bill Thomey shared a link. 18h · Good evening everyone. I was recently informed of this tribute being displayed for our friend Mike “Duke” Duclos tomorrow. He was so instrumental to the lives of so many of us who went through pilot training in Portage. He truly was a great person, husband and father. He was taken to early from us all and he will be missed by so many who had the privilege to know him. The release below is from the President of STARS in Saskatchewan. On Monday January 18th, the family of Mike Duclos (Duke) will briefly visit the STARS base in Saskatoon for a private, socially-distanced tribute. You are invited to watch the short outside ceremony via livestream. The event, planned with Mike’s family, will include an honour guard of representatives from STARS, EMS, Saskatoon police, fire and the Saskatoon airport, and a fly-past of STARS and military aircraft. You can go here to watch the livestream to honour Mike https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrGXMT3RaoA&feature=youtu.be Monday, January 18 beginning at 10:45 a.m. CT / 9:45 a.m. MT Procession, fly-past and moment of silence to follow, commencing just prior to 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT”