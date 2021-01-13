Mike (Duke) Duclos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike (Duke) Duclos has Died .

To all the Former and Serving Members of 408 THS, it is with a sad heart we bring you the news of the sudden passing of Mike (Duke) Duclos. As a long serving member of 408 Squadron his service is indelibly etched in the unit's history. Mike was respected by all those who served with him. He was an outstanding pilot that served his country through his service in the RCAF. He was well known to all as man of honour, integrity, and loyalty. He will also be remembered for his sense of humour, a mischievous grin, a ready hand shake, and cheerful word. After leaviing the RCAF, Mike flew with the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) and was working with them until his recent passing. Below is part of the message from the CEO of STARS as passed to me by the STARS Chief Pilot and very close friend of Mike. "Yesterday evening, our STARS team suffered the loss of one of our own. Mike Duclos, a captain pilot based in Saskatoon, experienced a sudden medical event while at the base and despite medical efforts on-site, passed away. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and are providing any support we can to them. Our hearts go out to them as we share in their grief at the sudden loss of their husband and father. There is no doubt this will be difficult news for all of us to process. Mike – also called Duke – was a big personality and his engaging nature helped him connect with many around the Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon bases. A person for whom friendship, loyalty and service were at the core of his being. His aviation colleagues remarked he was one of the best pilots any of them had the pleasure to fly with. Mike joined STARS in November of 2012 after a career in the military and is survived by his wife Teri, and adult children Summer, Connor, Skylar and her boyfriend Lane."