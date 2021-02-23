Mike Elleman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Elleman has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Very sad news. Mike Elleman was a good friend and colleague to many, quietly charismatic, supportive and unflappable. A rocket scientist who put his expertise to work for peace. It was an honour and pleasure to work with him. https://twitter.com/MarkTFitz/status/1363604894498902021

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.