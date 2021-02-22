Mike Elleman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mike Elleman has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Mike Elleman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
In sadness I report that dear friend and @IISS_org colleague Mike Elleman lost his battle with cancer on Feb 20, at age 62. A world-class missile expert, he was unfailingly kind, unpretentious, generous and collegial. Final arrangements to be come.
— Mark Fitzpatrick (@MarkTFitz) February 21, 2021
In sadness I report that dear friend and @IISS_org colleague Mike Elleman lost his battle with cancer on Feb 20, at age 62. A world-class missile expert, he was unfailingly kind, unpretentious, generous and collegial. Final arrangements to be come.
