Mike Elleman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mike Elleman has Died .

Mike Elleman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

In sadness I report that dear friend and @IISS_org colleague Mike Elleman lost his battle with cancer on Feb 20, at age 62. A world-class missile expert, he was unfailingly kind, unpretentious, generous and collegial. Final arrangements to be come.

