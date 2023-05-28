“Mike Ezuruonye net worth”: Biography and Net Worth of Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye Biography And Net Worth

Early Life

Mike Ezuruonye was born on September 21, 1982, in Lagos, Nigeria. He is the eldest of four siblings and grew up in a middle-class family. He attended the Federal Government College, Wukari, and later graduated with a degree in Accounting from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Career

Mike Ezuruonye started his acting career in 2003 when he joined the Nigerian movie industry, popularly known as Nollywood. His debut movie was titled “Broken Marriage,” where he played a supporting role. Mike’s breakthrough in the industry came in 2005 when he starred in the movie “Critical Decision.” He played the lead role of the spoilt son of a wealthy businessman who defies his father’s wishes and goes ahead to marry a poor girl.

Since then, Mike has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies, where he has played diverse roles and has earned himself the nickname “Prince of Nollywood.” Some of his notable movies include “Endless Passion,” “The Duplex,” “Beyond Reason,” “The Assassin,” “The Princess and the Pauper,” and “The Johnsons.”

Apart from acting, Mike Ezuruonye is also a movie producer and has produced movies like “Divorce Not Allowed,” “Brother Jekwu,” and “Lagos Real Fake Life.”

Awards and Recognition

Mike Ezuruonye has received several awards and nominations for his outstanding performances in the Nigerian movie industry. In 2008, he won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for his role in the movie “Critical Decision.” He also won the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2010.

In 2013, Mike was honored with the African Voice Achievement Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the Nigerian movie industry.

Personal Life

Mike Ezuruonye is married to Nkechi Nnorom, and the couple is blessed with two children, a son, and a daughter. He is also a philanthropist and has supported several charity organizations and initiatives aimed at empowering the less privileged in the society.

Net Worth

Mike Ezuruonye is one of the wealthiest actors in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $3 million. He has earned his wealth from his successful acting career, movie productions, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Conclusion

Mike Ezuruonye is a talented actor and movie producer who has made a significant impact in the Nigerian movie industry. His exceptional acting skills, hard work, and dedication have earned him several awards and nominations, making him one of the most sought-after actors in Nollywood. His net worth is a testament to his success and influence in the industry.

