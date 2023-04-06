“Mike Farrell’s Ex Held Kids’ Hands Before Death at 84”

The former partner of Mike Farrell from M*A*S*H tenderly held their children’s hands before passing away at the age of 84.

Judy Farrell, the renowned actress who played Nurse Able in the popular sitcom “MAS*H,” passed away on Sunday, April 2, at the age of 84. Farrell suffered a severe stroke nine days before her demise, which left her unable to speak, although she remained conscious and held her children’s hands until her last breath. Farrell’s daughter Erin shared a heart-warming Instagram post, describing her mother as “the embodiment of love, kindness, laughter, and strength.”

Farrell shared two children with her ex-husband, Mike Farrell, who played the character of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the same show. The former couple dated for several years before exchanging wedding vows in August 1963. They welcomed their first child, Erin, in March of the same year, followed by their son, Michael, in 1970. While they cherished each other, the couple faced internal conflicts leading to their separation after 20 years of marriage, though they maintained a healthy bond to raise their children together.

Mike Farrell attended therapy to reconcile with his then-ex-wife, but, despite his best efforts, he ultimately accepted the divorce. Farrell remarried in 1985, while his ex-wife wed Joe Bratcher, a writer, the same year. Mike also found love with actress Shelley Fabares, who had been previously married to record mogul Lou Adler. After reconnecting at a convention, the two started dating and got married in 1984.

However, Farrell’s children had a hard time accepting their stepmother. The kids held onto the hope that their parents would eventually reunite. To ease their transition, Shelley went out of her way to blend their families, while Joe and Judy worked hard to support and guide their offspring through the process. With time, the children learned to accept their families’ new dynamics and grew close to both their parents’ new partners.

Farrell’s passing marks the end of an era, especially for the “MAS*H” fan community, who will undoubtedly miss her remarkable portrayal of Nurse Able on the show. However, her legacy lives on in the fond memories she left her children, colleagues, and countless fans around the world.