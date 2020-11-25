Mike Frazier Death -Dead – Obituaries: vMike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19.
Mike Frazier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
Some sad news to report out of @swisd: Mike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19 complications.
Some sad news to report out of @swisd: Mike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19 complications. I'll be adding to this obituary. https://t.co/UclXCLRXWq
Tributes
It would be hard to find a school board trustee with more influence on or loyalty to his district.
Mike Frazier spent 40 years on @swisd’s board. He died from COVID-19 complications. https://t.co/3hLVNMKQQi
