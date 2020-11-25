Mike Frazier Death -Dead – Obituaries: vMike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19.

Mike Frazier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Krista M. Torralva on Twitter: “Some sad news to report out of @swisd: Mike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19 complications. I’ll be adding to this obituary.”

Some sad news to report out of @swisd: Mike Frazier, 40-year veteran trustee at Southwest ISD, dies of COVID-19 complications. I'll be adding to this obituary. https://t.co/UclXCLRXWq — Krista M. Torralva (@KMTorralva) November 25, 2020

Tributes

It would be hard to find a school board trustee with more influence on or loyalty to his district. Mike Frazier spent 40 years on @swisd’s board. He died from COVID-19 complications. https://t.co/3hLVNMKQQi — Emily Donaldson (@EmilyJDonaldson) November 25, 2020