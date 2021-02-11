Mike Gardiner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mike Gardiner has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Mike Gardiner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Last night, @CoachCassese honored the life and legacy of Mike Gardiner ‘96, who passed away Wednesday after a battle with esophageal cancer. Rest easy, Mike. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Gardiner family and with our #HawkFamily ❤️🙏🦅 pic.twitter.com/OgEKClIxi2
— Lehigh Lacrosse (@LehighLacrosse) February 11, 2021
Lehigh Lacrosse @LehighLacrosse Last night, @CoachCassese honored the life and legacy of Mike Gardiner ‘96, who passed away Wednesday after a battle with esophageal cancer. Rest easy, Mike. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Gardiner family and with our #HawkFamily
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.