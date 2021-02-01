Mike Gastrich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Gastrich has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Mike Gastrich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Armando Carrillo Jr 20h · I was just informed that one of our brothers, Mike Gastrich, recently passed away. He was in the last FE Class to graduate FE School. Also, one of the last Sailors to qualify as a U.S. P-3 Flight Engineer (pic below in the middle). He worked for me on the last active duty P-3 VP deployment in VP-40. As I’m looking at these pics, Im tearing up…….that’s all I have for now. Heavenly Father, grant Mike eternal rest. May his soul, through Your mercy, rest in peace. Amen

Source: (20+) P-3 Flight Engineers local 8251 | Facebook

Tony Piper

At a loss for words right now after hearing of the loss of my old teammate and friend Mike Gastrich. He was one of the most genuine people I knew and one hell of an athlete. He will truly be missed by many. Prayers for his family- Rest easy Gas.

Taylor Wurthman

Heavy heart today as I found out an old friend of mine has passed away. Mike Gastrich thank you for always making me laugh and keeping us entertained with your crazy ideas back in the day. My Highschool years would not have been the same without you in it. You will forever be missed by everyone who knew you. Rest easy mike.