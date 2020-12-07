Mike Kramer Death -Dead – Obituary : Mike Kramer, President of Law Bulletin Media has Died .
Mike Kramer, President of Law Bulletin Media has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
We are very saddened by the passing of Mike Kramer, President of Law Bulletin Media. Mike passed away this morning at home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with T-cell lymphoma. https://t.co/QWkjFUwP61
— Law Bulletin Media (@lawbulletin_med) December 7, 2020
