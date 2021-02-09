Mike LeBlanc Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former PA Announcer, Mike LeBlanc has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
former PA Announcer, Mike LeBlanc has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
The Hurricanes family are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former PA Announcer, Mike LeBlanc. Mike was a kind, caring, and joyful man, a strong supporter of hockey at all levels. Our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Lethbridge Hurricanes @WHLHurricanes The Hurricanes family are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former PA Announcer, Mike LeBlanc. Mike was a kind, caring, and joyful man, a strong supporter of hockey at all levels. Our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.
The Fort Sask Chiefs are shocked and saddened hearing that Mike LeBlanc suddenly passed away.
Mike was a very important part of the Chiefs hockey family behind the scenes. He was the first face that you would see when you walked into a Chiefs game and he always had a big smile greeting you. Without Mikes involvement in literally every aspect- sponsorship, 50/50, front door and yes even driving the team bus- we would not have been able to operate with the success that we have.
This is tremendous loss for the community of the City of Fort Saskatchewan. Mike was involved in so many charity and non-profit groups. His level of duty to volunteer or promote various events that benefitted this community is unmatched. I don’t think that he ever said the word No when someone asked for help.
Our thought and prayers are with Mikes family at this tough time.