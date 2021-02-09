Mike LeBlanc Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former PA Announcer, Mike LeBlanc has Died.

The Fort Sask Chiefs are shocked and saddened hearing that Mike LeBlanc suddenly passed away.

Mike was a very important part of the Chiefs hockey family behind the scenes. He was the first face that you would see when you walked into a Chiefs game and he always had a big smile greeting you. Without Mikes involvement in literally every aspect- sponsorship, 50/50, front door and yes even driving the team bus- we would not have been able to operate with the success that we have.

This is tremendous loss for the community of the City of Fort Saskatchewan. Mike was involved in so many charity and non-profit groups. His level of duty to volunteer or promote various events that benefitted this community is unmatched. I don’t think that he ever said the word No when someone asked for help.

Our thought and prayers are with Mikes family at this tough time.

RIP Mike you will be greatly missed.