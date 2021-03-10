Mike Lehmann Death – Obituary : Our thoughts are with Bobcat alum Mike Lehmann as he battles cancer. Mike played BU hockey in the mid 1990s and before that wa…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Our thoughts are with Bobcat alum Mike Lehmann as he battles cancer.

Mike played BU hockey in the mid 1990s and before that was a @MBAAAU18 all-star with the @3Awheatkings.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to support Mike:

🔗https://bit.ly/30oRbWh

